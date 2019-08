An 18-year-old aunt is accused of hurting a 4-month-old baby in Fort Worth, police said.

Britney Wiley has been arrested Tuesday on a felony injury to a child charge. Police said she is the sister of the baby's father.

The baby was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Wiley told police that she was shaking the baby to get the infant to "quiet down," according to officials.

