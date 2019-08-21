FORT WORTH, Texas — A man who had been shot was found Wednesday morning near a ditch in Fort Worth, police say.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call near Wilkes and Meadow drives.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. A vehicle was also found in a nearby ditch, according to investigators.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Officers say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

