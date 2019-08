A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in Old East Dallas.

Officers responded to a shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Terry Street and South Fitzhugh Avenue, according to Dallas police.

Police said they found Raul Ramirez, 36, lying on the ground, shot multiple times.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Also on WFAA: