DALLAS — A short pursuit involving Dallas police Wednesday morning ended with four robbery suspects being arrested, officials say.

Police say officers had been looking for the suspects prior to Wednesday's pursuit. Several of them are believed to be juveniles.

The four suspects led police on a pursuit before taking off on foot near the area of Interstate 35E and Royal Lane, police said.

Officers say once they caught the suspects, they took three males and one female into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: