22-year-old dies after Arlington shooting; juvenile charged in connection to his death, police say

Authorities said they are still investigating the case and searching for a motive.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 22-year-old died Wednesday from wounds he got during a shooting in Arlington earlier this month, police said.

The man, Cameron Moore, was shot on the afternoon of Sunday, June 13 at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Forest Hills Drive.

When officers got there that day, police said they found a group of residents trying to treat him as he lay in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. First responders took Moore to a local hospital, but he ultimately did not recover.

Authorities said they found out Wednesday he did not survive the injuries from the shooting.

Meanwhile, a teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting the day after it happened. Police said witnesses were able to identify the teen as the gunman. Initially, police charged them with aggravated assault, but officials said that count will be upgraded to murder now that Moore has died.

Police said they would not release any more information about the alleged shooter, since they are a juvenile.