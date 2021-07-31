Surrender your gun in DeSoto: No questions asked, no ID needed

The event will take place on July 31.

DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto Police Department is hosting a gun surrender event on July 31 when people can bring them and turn them in - no questions asked. No ID. Just drop off and go.

The guns, once surrendered, will either be destroyed or properly disposed of. Anyone who wants to hand over unwanted firearms to law enforcement can go to DeSoto Town Center at 211 East Pleasant Run Rd.

DeSoto Police said on their Facebook page the program - supported by the City of DeSoto, Community Missionary Baptist Church and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office - is "dedicated to ensure safety within our communities by providing a safe place for citizens to surrender their unwanted firearms and ammunition."

The event will take place on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and participants will receive a $100 gift card.

How to participate

Gather any firearms and ammo that will be given away.

All ammunition should be removed from the gun and placed in a separate box or a or bag.

Anyone not sure on how to check if the gun is unloaded or unfamiliar with the gun is asked to notify an officer as soon as they get there.

Place it in a safe place for transportation.

In the vehicle: place any firearms or ammo either in the trunk, a box in the bed of a truck, a box in the rear seat of a truck, or in a box behind the the last seat of the vehicle.

A request can also be made for an officer to come retrieve the gun(s) and ammunition from a resident's home, if they reside in DeSoto.

For full details, see more information on the DeSoto Police Department's Facebook page.