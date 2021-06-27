24-year-old man found fatally shot in vehicle, police say

The motive is still unclear, police said. No arrests have been made.

DALLAS — A 24-year-old man was found fatally shot Saturday in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded at about 7:38 p.m. to 12900 Audelia Road for a shooting call.

Aaron Maxwell was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive is still unclear, police said. No arrests have been made. There were no other injuries reported.