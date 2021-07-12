Man killed in hit-and-run crash, Dallas police say

The man, who police estimated was in his 30s, was dead by the time officers reached the scene, according to authorities.

DALLAS — A man died in Dallas Sunday after he was hit by a car that kept going, police said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 7300 block of Hunnicut Road.

The man, who police estimated was in his 30s, was dead by the time officers reached the scene, according to authorities. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

A witness told officers they saw the suspect vehicle hit the man and drive off from the location, though police did not provide any details about what the vehicle may have looked like nor how the crash happened.