'He deserves justice' | Family of 24-year-old killed in Dallas Saturday night asks for help finding killer

Dozens of Andy Rangel's family members had planned to gather Sunday for Easter. Instead, they came together to grieve.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Evelynn Porter was feet away from Andy Rangel when he was shot and killed late Saturday night at a Dallas gas station.

“I just turned, and I just see his face and he was full of blood,” she said through tears Sunday. “Every time I close my eyes, I see it.”

Porter said the pair was at Polk Mart at about 11 p.m. Saturday just south of I-20 and South Polk Street when Rangel got into an argument with another man who pulled a gun and shot Rangel in the neck.

Porter said the shooter and the woman he was with drove off and she drove around to a neighboring gas station where police officers happened to be waiting and begged for help. He was raced to the hospital but died.

“He was just losing way too much blood,” she said. “He just looked so helpless. I just wish I could’ve done more.”

In a 30-hour span from early Saturday to early Easter morning, at least eight people in Dallas were shot and three were killed, included 24-year-old Rangel.

Dallas police said one man was killed around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of Leigh Ann Drive when two men got into an argument and the shooter grabbed a gun from the victim before shooting him.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, police said a fight led to suspects shooting and hitting three people at 10500 Denton Drive. One of the three people shot later died. The other two victims are in critical condition.

“Anything that I needed, he was always there for me,” Andy’s sister Sandra Rangel said. “I just see so much life in him. He was such a very outgoing person, such a happy person, always willing to help anybody.”

She said he loved rapping and had dream of a successful career in construction.

“Always happy. Very outgoing. Always trying to make everybody laugh,” Porter said. “He loved being an uncle. He loved being a Tio. That was his favorite thing.”

Police have not identified the other victims in the shootings. Their deaths push the city’s homicide total to 82 lives lost, about 25% higher than this time last year.

Just weeks ago, Dallas was touting a drop in violent crime.

“I never wish this on anybody,” Porter said.

Rangel’s home was filled with dozens of family members who had already planned to gather for the Easter holiday. His mother was driving up from Mexico with his grandparents when she got the news he’d been killed.