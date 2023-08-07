33-year-old victim identified in deadly Grand Prairie shooting

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie police are looking to arrest three people for a shooting that killed a man Friday night.
Officers reported to a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Carrier Parkway. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 33-year-old Daniel Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After talking to a witness, investigators believe one of three men shot Garcia while they robbed him at gunpoint.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tipsters will remain anonymous by calling 972-988-TIPS(4877) or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.
Other local news: