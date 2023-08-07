33-year-old victim identified in deadly Grand Prairie shooting

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspects' arrests.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie police are looking to arrest three people for a shooting that killed a man Friday night.

Officers reported to a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Carrier Parkway. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Daniel Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After talking to a witness, investigators believe one of three men shot Garcia while they robbed him at gunpoint.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tipsters will remain anonymous by calling 972-988-TIPS(4877) or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.