Man killed after suspect takes his gun and shoots him, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to a call at 3 a.m. in the 8100 block of Leigh Ann Drive, near Thornton Freeway and Wheatland Road.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were fighting when the suspect took a gun from the victim and shot him. The suspect left the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Guy Curtis by calling 214-671-3633 or emailing guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.