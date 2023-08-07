One killed, two injured after fight escalates to shooting, Dallas police say

Information is limited at this time.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that turned deadly on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 8 a.m. in the 10500 block of Denton Drive, between Harry Hines Boulevard and Lombardy Lane.

Investigators believe a fight broke out between a group of people when some of them started shooting. It is not clear how many people opened fire during the fight.

Three people were struck by the gunfire, according to police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspects left the scene.

No other information is available at this time.