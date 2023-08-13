24-year-old arrested, connected to robberies at two Denton stores, police say

Police said they responded to two robbery calls within about an hour. The suspect was arrested for outstanding warrants, then received two charges for the robberies.

DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton said they've arrested a man suspected of robbing two stores in a little over an hour Thursday evening.

The suspect has been identified by police as 24-year-old Alejandro Turco.

Officers were first called at about 5 p.m. for an aggravated robbery at The Local Shoppe on Coronado Drive. Police said Turco had entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money before leaving the scene.

At 6:15 p.m., police responded to another robbery call at the Exxon convenience store on East University Drive. Turco allegedly tried to buy a drink, then grabbed money out the register when the cashier opened it. The cashier tried to stop him, but he showed his gun, according to police.

He then took the money and left the store, police said.

Police said the suspect description for the second robbery matched the description of the first one. Detectives identified Turco as the suspect for both cases.

Turco was taken into custody on Friday for outstanding warrants, according to police. He was then charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

No other information is available.