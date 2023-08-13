Man dies after hit-and-run with vehicle stolen from tow yard, Dallas police say

Police said the victim was hit on Aug. 6, then died on Aug. 12.

DALLAS — A man is now facing a murder charge after he allegedly killed a victim while stealing a vehicle from a tow yard in Dallas.

Police said they got a call on Aug. 6 at about 10:30 p.m. and were dispatched to the 7000 block of South Central Expressway.

Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Osahom Mike-Irabor, entered a tow yard and took a vehicle. He then struck a male victim with the vehicle as he was driving out of the yard.

The victim, who police did not name, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Dallas police said he died from his injures on Saturday.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

No other information is available at this time. The case is being documented under number 141947-2023.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or by email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.