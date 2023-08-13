Five people hospitalized, 2 with gunshot wounds, after crash in Dallas, police say

Police said a passenger was shot in one vehicle and the driver left the scene. A man the other vehicle was also shot.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a car crash where two people were found with gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Inwood Road and Maple Avenue at 11:15 p.m.

Police believe a SUV with a male driver and a female passenger crashed into another vehicle with three males and a female.

The SUV driver left the scene. According to police, the female in the SUV and one of the males in the other vehicle were found with gunshot wounds.

Everyone at the scene were taken to a hospital and are all said to be in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.