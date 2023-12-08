City of Dallas opens cooling centers amid extreme heat

The city said it will activate Temporary Inclement Weather Cooling Centers (TIWCC) Sunday, Aug. 13 as proactive measures to safeguard the well-being of residents.

DALLAS — With triple-digit heat battering the metroplex, the City of Dallas announced it will open Temporary Inclement Weather Cooling Centers (TIWCC) Sunday, Aug. 13.

City officials said the opening of the cooling centers is a proactive measure to safeguard the well-being of residents in response to the scorching heatwave. There are four centers throughout Dallas that will be open. Here are the locations and hours of operation, according to a city press release:

Primary TIWCC site: Austin Street Center – 2929 Hickory Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Alternative sites:

Jaycee - Zaragoza Recreation Center – 3114 Clymer Street, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

– 3114 Clymer Street, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday Kiest Park Recreation Center – 3080 S. Hampton Road, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

– 3080 S. Hampton Road, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center – 2901 Pennsylvania Ave. noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Centers will be equipped with air conditioning, hydration stations, and essential amenities to promote community health and safety, city officials said.

Residents are encouraged to seek refuge from the sweltering temperatures. Cooling centers will be staffed with trained professionals to assist those in need and distribute water. Additionally, the City will collaborate with local organizations to ensure those in need are aware of and can easily access these resources.

“As we continue to navigate new issues concerning severe inclement weather, we thank OHS partners who continue to make temporary inclement weather shelters and cooling centers possible” said Christine Crossley, Director of the City’s Office of Homeless Solutions, “OHS thanks Austin Street Center, Dallas Public Library, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Office of Emergency Management, Dallas Police Department, City Security, area shelters, service providers and temporary inclement weather providers for moving together to efficiently focus our collective efforts.”

In addition to the above mentioned TIWCC sites, individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek shelter at any of the City’s existing overnight shelter provider locations, which can be found here.