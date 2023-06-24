Woman found dead with stab wound in Dallas, police say

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a woman's death after her body was found with a stab wound Saturday morning.

The department got a call at about 8 a.m. on June 24 for service in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the woman's body.

The victim has not been named at this time. Police said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will help to identify her.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Walton by calling 214-671-3632 or emailing christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

The investigation is being documented under case number 114807-2023.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.