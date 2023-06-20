Dallas police will make it mandatory to report some non-emergency calls online

Police want to free up more patrol officers to respond to urgent calls so they are going to make it mandatory to report online for certain offenses.

DALLAS — Not enough officers and too many calls are making it difficult for the Dallas Police Department to get to urgent calls quickly.

So, starting July 3, people will only be able to report certain non-emergency offenses online or over the phone.

DPD says it will help free up officers.

”Our goal in this mandatory reporting is to cut down our response times and free up more officers and respond quicker to those who need our help in an emergency,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

According to Dallas police, high-priority calls are on the rise.

Priority 1 calls like shootings and stabbings are up 7.5%. Priority 2 calls like major disturbances are up 3%.

And the department is short 500 patrol officers.

”These calls require multiple officers staying at a scene for extended periods of time,” said Garcia.

So people will be directed to go online to Dallaspolice.net to report the following offenses: accidents, harassing phone calls not domestic violence related, graffiti, theft or credit card abuse, criminal mischief, reckless damage, identity theft, lost property, theft of service, burglary of a coin machine, shoplifting, interference with child custody.

Some residents don’t like the idea.

”If someone breaks into your car and steals something, what if it’s a gun? What happens if it’s your wallet and they have your credit cards or jewelry,” said Edward Roblez, East Dallas resident.

Chief Garcia says those offenses will still be investigated.

”Every crime they report using this method will have the same investigatory process as if an officer was at their home or at the scene,” said Garcia.

Some residents say they understand the pressure officers are under and welcome the idea.

”I think it’s going to be a lot like self-check-out at the grocery stores -- some people love it some will hate it, but I think some of us just want to get it done,” said Daniel Wood, Buckner Terrace Crime Watch President.

The online system has been up for three years, just not mandatory.

DPD says it’s saved 51,000 patrol hours – equal to the work of 24 officers.