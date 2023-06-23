ERCOT issues weather watch for June 25-30

The watch was issued because of forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand. ERCOT said grid conditions are expected to be normal during the watch.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a weather watch from June 25-30 because of forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during the watch. ERCOT said it continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and continue its reliability-first approach to operations.

ERCOT set a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MWs June 19. ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week. The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses.

A release from the agency said there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever. The current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022.