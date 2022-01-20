x
Here's a real-time look at how the Texas power grid is holding up

This useful dashboard tracks the conditions of the Texas power grid.

HOUSTON — When the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, all eyes turn to the Texas power grid.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.  

Supply and demand

This is a real-time look at supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast. 

Grid conditions

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve. 

There are several more real-time monitors that you can check on ERCOT's site, including system-wide demand, solar, current prices, and more.

 

 

