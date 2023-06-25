4-year-old dies after drowning at Stephenville water park, police say

Officials believe the child's drowning was a tragic accident.

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — A Stephenville water park will be closed on Sunday after police say a child passed away after drowning at the park the day before.

Stephenville police said they got a 911 call at 7:49 p.m. on June 24 about a possible drowning victim at Splashville on South Graham Avenue.

Officers and personnel from the fire department responded to the call and found citizens and lifeguards performing CPR on a child who was found unresponsive in the pool. The child was not named, but police say the victim was four years old.

Police say the child was taken to an emergency room. At 9 p.m., the medical staff told officers that the child had passed away. The 4-year-old was then pronounced deceased by Erath County Judge Brandon Huckabee.

Investigators with Stephenville police, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, and Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Ranger Division are looking into the circumstances of the drowning.

"At this time, all indicators are that this is a tragic accident," said police in a statement on social media.

Stephenville Parks and Recreation posted on social media that Splashville will be closed on Sunday, June 25.

No other information is available at this time.

Splashville will be closed tomorrow, June 25. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks, SPARD❤️ Posted by Stephenville Parks and Recreation on Saturday, June 24, 2023

