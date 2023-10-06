DFW's two largest cities were hacked in a two-month timespan. Here's how they're different.

Fort Worth's city systems were hacked and information was posted online. This comes nearly two months after Dallas suffered a ransomware attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The City of Fort Worth announced Saturday its city website had been hacked and data from an internal information system had been posted online.

This marked the second time in two months that a local municipality had been hacked in two months. While the two instances have not been linked, the city of Dallas had its city systems hacked in early May. A group called "Royal" was responsible for Dallas' attack and demanded a ransom.

It took over a month to get everything back up and running in Dallas. The Dallas Public Library announced Friday that its catalog system was restored.

When Dallas' ransomware attack happened, WFAA reported on Fort Worth's efforts to prevent it from happening to them.

"We block about a quarter million emails each day as potential threats to our computing systems," Fort Worth Chief Technology Officer Kevin Gunn said at the time. "We see people trying to access our computer systems over the Internet thousands of times each hour."

Fort Worth's hack occurred due to stolen login information of the city system, Gunn said.

Gunn said Saturday that information gathered by hackers was "not sensitive in nature" and was the type of information the city would release through Public Information Act requests.

Some of the examples of the type of information hacked were work orders in the city system, which include photographs, spreadsheets and emails between staff. An example Gunn gave was photos of a pothole that needed repairs or sidewalk and street repairs and the supplementing documentation for those work orders.

Gunn said there has not been a ransom demanded from the City.

"Other than what they've stated in their posting, their motivation for downloading this information and posting it on the Internet ... their posting eludes to basically embarrassing the city of Fort Worth and making a political statement," Gunn said. "So that's all I can really gather and surmise about what their motivation is."