Dallas police seek persons of interest after man shot, killed outside strip club

Around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at the Zona Rosa Cabaret located at 1676 Regal Row.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside a Dallas strip club, police say.

Witnesses told police that a man shot the victim, Osvaldo Montes Garduño, 41, in the parking lot and then fled the scene in a silver newer model Buick Encore.

Witnesses also said that prior to the shooting, the suspect was seen with other men in a red Dodge Ram Quad Cab pickup truck.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Garduño to a local hospital, where he later died.

Dallas police released surveillance photos from the scene and are looking for the men pictured. Police said the men are considered persons of interest in the case and are wanted for questioning.