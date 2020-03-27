The Dallas Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected of killing a puppy in early March.

A German Shepherd-type puppy was found dead in a park at 5100 N Jim Miller Road around March 3, according to police.

Authorities say a suspect is wanted on suspicion of animal cruelty, which is a third-degree felony.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the puppy should call Crime Stopper at 1-877-373-8477 or the Dallas police animal cruelty unit at 214-670-7694.

