2 Dallas police officers expected to survive after being shot, sources say

Police Chief Eddie Garcia said firefighters helped provide cover for the two officers after they were shot. Both officers are expected to survive.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Two officers with the Dallas Police Department were transported to the hospital after they were shot and injured Thursday morning, Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Garcia said the officers were responding to a shooting call around 11 a.m at the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas when the incident occurred.

Police sources confirmed that the two officers were shot in the legs and both are expected to survive.

UPDATE: Officers are in stable condition. Search/apprehension of the suspect ongoing. God bless the peacemakers. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

During a news conference outside the hospital, Garcia thanked Dallas firefighters who provided cover after the officers were shot.

"I would be remiss if I did not point out the amazing work of our fire department who actually provided cover for our police officers to extract, our wounded officers out of the scene," Garcia said. "I can't thank them enough for that."

Fellow law enforcement officers and medics remain at the scene as of 1 p.m. because the suspect remains at large. Officials believe the suspect might still be in the surrounding area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

At the end of the news conference, Garcia asked the community for their prayers.

"Just continue to pray for our officers that are wounded and for the men and women of this police department who continue to show up every day, regardless of the threats that they may encounter," he said.

Thursday's incident was the second time in less than a week in which DPD officers have been injured in the line of duty. On Saturday, Officer Mitchell Penton was struck by a suspected drunken driver while he was assisting with a separate crash.

Penton was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 27 years old.