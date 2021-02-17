Dallas police searching for suspect after man shot dead Tuesday night

DALLAS — Dallas homicide detectives are searching for a suspect after finding a man shot to death Tuesday night.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby found 35-year-old Rufus Hill on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.
Police took Hill to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
If you know anything about Hill's death, contact Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690, or at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Please reference Case Number 027773-2021.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.