Two dead in alleged murder-suicide at Dallas apartment complex, police sources say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after an alleged murder-suicide at a Dallas apartment complex, police sources told WFAA.

Dallas police were called to the complex in the 7400 block of Fair Oaks Avenue in response to a shooting just before 12:50 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

Police sources told WFAA that the incident started with a dispute between a man and a pregnant woman who worked at the apartment complex. During the argument, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots toward the woman, but she wasn't struck, sources said.

Police sources told WFAA that the woman's husband was in the parking lot at the time of the incident and confronted the man who fired the shots in her direction. During that argument, police sources said the man fatally shot the woman's husband and then turned the gun on himself. Both died at the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.