Father fatally shot during test drive for car he was trying to sell, Arlington police say

The suspects drove away in the vehicle after the 55-year-old victim was shot and collapsed outside of the car, according to police.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 55-year-old father was shot and killed while trying to sell a car in Arlington on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said they responded to reports of an unresponsive man on a roadway around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Port Richmond Way, near the intersection of East Sublett Road and Silo Road in the southern area of the city.

The man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police. He was later identified as 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan.

Hamdan's family told WFAA he was a hard worker who left his home country of Iraq to support his eight children in the U.S. Two of his adult children, who did not want to go on camera, said their father sacrificed a lot to ensure his children would reach their dreams of an education.

An investigation found that Hamdan was trying to sell a car through a social media app and agreed to a test drive for a person interested in buying it, police said.

Officers learned through video evidence and witnesses that two young men went to Hamdan's house to test drive the car, according to police. The two men and Hamdan left the house in the vehicle for sale, police said.

During the test drive, police said investigators believe one of the men shot Hamdan while driving along Port Richmond Way. Hamdan got out of the vehicle and then collapsed, while the two suspects drove away in the vehicle, police said.

According to Arlington police spokesperson Jesse Minton, neighbors found Hamdan lying on the ground and tried to render aid while calling 911.

"We believe he was shot in the car and then tried to get out of the car and get away," Minton said. "The worst part is they’ve lost a family member during would be a normal routine thing."

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned behind a shopping center at Matlock Road and Sublett Road, police said.

Police are working to identify the suspects involved in the incident and released surveillance images of the two.

Police said they consider the two suspects to be armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects and/or the shooting is urged to call police at 817-459-5735 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.