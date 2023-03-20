Man transported to hospital after pulled from pipe in Arlington, says fire department

The department told WFAA that a man was inside a pipe that washed away.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man was pulled from a pipe that washed away in Arlington, officials confirmed with WFAA.

According to an Arlington Fire Department official, the department received a report Monday morning about a contract worker trapped inside a pipe near the 1900 block of Lakewood Drive. According to the official, the caller said the man was inside a pipe with a 54-inch diameter and was washed away.

Crews got to the scene, then requested help from the Technical Rescue Team and the Dive/Swift Water Team.

WFAA was on the scene the moment the man was pulled from the pipe and was transported to a local hospital. The City of Arlington said the worker was taken to an area hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“We are thankful for the quick action from Archer Western and the City of Arlington Fire Department in preventing further injury. Our thoughts are with the employee involved in this accident and his family,” said Arlington Water Utilities Director Craig M. Cummings. “The safety of employees at Arlington Water Utilities facilities, whether they are City employees or those working for a private company, is our highest priority. We will support Archer Western as the company completes post-accident safety reviews.”

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.