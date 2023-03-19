Dallas officer shoots and critically injures armed suspect, police say

The incident happened Sunday night in the Old East Dallas area.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a Dallas officer shot and critically injured a suspect on Sunday night, police said.

Police said at around 7:10 p.m. officers were patrolling the 1900 block of Bennett Avenue in the Old East Dallas area when they "encountered a suspect known to them with prior criminal mischief and burglary of motor vehicle offenses."

According to police, the encounter happened in the back parking lot of an apartment complex and that the suspect became "uncooperative."

Police said there was some sort of struggle that occurred between the officers and the suspect that led officers to deploy a taser, but the taser "was not effective."

During the encounter, police said the suspect pulled out a handgun. One of the officers then shot the suspect in the torso, police said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The officers involved were not injured.