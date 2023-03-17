x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Family of mother fatally shot in Deep Ellum raising memorial expenses

Danielle "Danie" Jones was visiting Dallas from Houston with her son when she was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

More Videos

DALLAS — Early Wednesday morning, Danielle Jones was one of two people fatally shot at a Deep Ellum bar. She was on vacation with her 8-year-old son, Davon "Kidd" Carson at the time.

Now, the 30-year-old's family is beginning to make funeral arrangements and has started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses for Jones' memorial and funeral.

"She was always willing to help anyone in need," Jones' family wrote on GoFundMe. "Whether that was a smile or the shirt from her back. Let’s give back and send our girl off the right way and set Kidd up for success by starting a college fund!"

Police said investigators learned that one of the victims, Rickey Gossett, was on the patio of the bar when he was approached by a suspect "who fired multiple shots," hitting him, according to a news release.

One of the fired rounds went through a window at the bar and hit Jones who was standing inside, police said. A third person was hit by a bullet fragment and had non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly ran north on Elm Street. Police described him as about 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a design or lettering on the front, shorts, and a ski mask.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $8,000 as of Friday evening and has a goal of $35,000. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by clicking here.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out