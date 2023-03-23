Teen shot, killed in Old East Dallas, police say

Dallas police said officers found the victim lying unresponsive in the street.

Note: The video above was uploaded before the shooting victim was identified.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Old East Dallas on Wednesday, according to Dallas police.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded at approximately 9:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of N. Prairie Avenue regarding a man lying unresponsive in the street. Police said the victim was reported by a driver passing by the location.

DPD identified the victim as 17-year-old Isaias Esquivel, who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police. Esquivel's family told WFAA he was walking home from a soccer game when he was shot.

DPD is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or by email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 048644-2023.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

No further information was immediately available.