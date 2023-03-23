Shooting kills one, injures another at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a motel early Thursday morning.
The department responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on Regal Row, near Interstate 35E, at 3:33 a.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot. One victim died at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital to get treatment for their injuries.
Officers at the scene told WFAA that a group of people got into an argument that led to the shooting.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
This incident is being document as case number 048792-2023.
No other information is available.
