Shooting kills one, injures another at Dallas motel, police say

No suspects have been arrested at this time.
Credit: theaphotography - stock.adobe.com
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a motel early Thursday morning.

The department responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on Regal Row, near Interstate 35E, at 3:33 a.m. 

When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot. One victim died at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Officers at the scene told WFAA that a group of people got into an argument that led to the shooting. 

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

This incident is being document as case number 048792-2023.

No other information is available.

