Man shot, killed in alleged home invasion, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in an alleged Dallas home invasion on Thursday morning, police said.

Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 3400 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard in North Oak Cliff, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 28-year-old Pedram Rezaei Haghighi, with multiple gunshots wounds inside the home.

The Dallas Police Department said Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Haghighi to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dallas police said the preliminary investigation determined that unknown suspects entered the home and shot the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this crime and other felony offenses. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week, police said.