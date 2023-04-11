West Dallas shooting kills one, injures another, police say

Information is limited at this time.

DALLAS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the West Dallas area.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Street, near Singleton Boulevard.

Police say two people were shot at the location. They were both taken to hospitals.

One of the victims died from their injury. The other is said to be in stable condition.

There have been no arrests in connection to this shooting.

