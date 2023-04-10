Double homicide investigation underway in Collin County, officials say

Murphy police officers responded to the 400 block of Whisperfield Drive following a call concerning “unconscious persons,” the department said.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Murphy Monday evening, officials said.

Around 6:15 p.m., Murphy police officers responded to the 400 block of Whisperfield Drive following a call concerning “unconscious persons,” the department said.

When they arrived, officers discovered two people were dead. Police said the alleged suspect was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police did not release how the victims died but said the double homicide investigation is ongoing.

Murphy Fire-Rescue said in a news release that there is no risk to the public at this time, and there is evidence that indicates the crime was not a random act of violence.