2 men arrested, charged with capital murder of man shot, killed while test driving car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired when the suspects were still wanted in Hamdan's death.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was killed while attempting to sell a family member's car in Arlington last month.

Arlington Police said Khudhair Hamdan, 55, was found unresponsive in a driveway on March 21 in the 700 block of Port Richmond Way. Police said that Hamdan was shot and died from his injuries. Detectives had learned that he was trying to help a family member sell a car via social media and had agreed to test drive the vehicle for an alleged buyer.

The two men had arrived at the home to test drive the car. As the three test-drove the vehicle, police said that one of the men was believed to have pulled out a gun and shot Hamdan.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned at a nearby shopping center.

On April 10, Arlington Police announced that they had arrested Luis Gutierrez, 18, and Cristian Saucedo, 19. Both are facing capital murder charges in Hamdan's death.

“Mr. Hamdan was simply trying to help a relative sell a car – and now his family’s entire world has been turned upside down,” Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones said. “Violent offenders like these, who are willing to kill a man for a vehicle they abandoned a few minutes later, have no place on our streets."

According to an arrest affidavit, the men were identified by surveillance video from the scene where the car was abandoned and cellphone records that placed one of them at several locations during the incident.

According to family, Hamdan left his home country of Iraq in pursuit of helping his children receive an education in the United States. Speaking with WFAA, Hamdan's son said the family is feeling immense grief.