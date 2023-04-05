One dead, one injured in shooting near 7-Eleven in downtown Dallas

The incident happened near Ross Avenue and North Griffin Street.

DALLAS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in downtown Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said they responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, near the intersection with North Griffin Street.

Two males were shot at the location by an unknown suspect, according to police.

Police said one of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.