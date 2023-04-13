Dallas police: Suspect shoots, kills 28-year-old woman before committing apparent suicide

DPD has not released a motive in the crime, but said the suspect and the victim, 28-year-old Angelica Hinojosa, knew each other.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) says a man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Prichard Lane in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, 28-year-old Angelica Hinojosa, and the suspect, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) responded and pronounced Hinojosa and the suspect dead, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Dallas police said the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting Hinojosa.

The department has not released a motive in the crime, but police said the suspect and Hinojosa knew each other.

Dallas police said the suspect’s name is not being released until next of kin notifications have been made.