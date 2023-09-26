Dallas police investigating after woman found dead inside apartment

DALLAS — A homicide investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead inside her Dallas apartment Monday, police said.
According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for service at an apartment in the 1400 block of Elm Street. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jenean Chapman dead.
Initially, DPD said it was being investigated as an “unexplained death.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Chapman’s death was a homicide.
Anyone with information concerning Chapman’s is urged to call Dallas Police Detective John Valdez or email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.