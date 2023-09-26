Dallas police still looking for teen missing since February

19-year-old Trevion D'Rae Linvel Pickens was last seen leaving his workplace in Plano, then reportedly at a 7-Eleven near Highway 75 and Forest Lane in Dallas.

DALLAS — Trevion D'Rae Linvel Pickens has been missing from DFW since Feb. 15.

He was last seen wearing navy blue dress pants, a white long-sleeve shirt with big, black buttons, and a orange, brown, and white plaid sweater.

Pickens has bright orange hair.

Marvin Pickens, his father, said he first reported his son missing when Trevion Pickens didn't answer his calls and, eventually, when calling Trevion Pickens led straight to voicemail. Trevion Pickens, who is an active social media user, had also not been active in several hours. Marvin Pickens called this unusual.

Pickens said when he last saw his son, Trevion Pickens said he'd be out for the night but back the next morning to get ready for work. Pickens said this was not out of the ordinary.

"He always let me know," Pickens said. "No secrets."

The Plano Police Department had been working in partnership with the Dallas Police Department looking for Trevion Pickens. According to police, he was last seen Feb. 15 leaving his workplace at 3400 Lotus Drive.

Marvin Pickens said police told him his son was also seen later at a 7/11 gas station near highway 75 and Forest Lane in Dallas. Marvin Pickens said he was seen walking in the store with a young woman, getting money from the ATM, and walking out, but doesn't know who the woman is.

"We went [to the 7/11], looked around," Marvin Pickens said. "There's a little trail that goes through it and everything. We walked through it, but wasn't nobody there."

Plano police tell WFAA they exhausted all resources available to them, and are certain Trevion Pickens was last seen in Dallas. They have since turned the investigation over to DPD.

WFAA reached out to DPD for an update on this case. We were told they are working on our request.

Marvin Pickens said he and his son were not always in each others' lives. It makes the disappearance that much harder. Pickens said they had recently grown very close.

"He’s real to himself but when he open up though, he’s funny, he’s cool," Marvin Pickens said. "Laid back and down to earth and everything.”

Pickens said he would understand if his son needed time to himself, but hopes he can find some proof that Trevion Pickens is still alive.