Man found dead at Dallas golf course, police say

DALLAS — A man was found dead on the Tenison Park Golf Course on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the course, which is located in the 3500 block of Samuell Boulevard, where witnesses found the man, according to a police news release.
Police called the man's death "unexplained," for now, and more information about him was not released.
The man's name has not been released.
Tenison Park is a city-owned golf course in East Dallas.
