Dallas police identify 59-year-old woman shot, killed in Preston Hollow

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

A 59-year-old woman was found shot inside her car Monday evening in the Preston Hollow neighborhood, according to Dallas police.

Officers said they found Leslie Squair Baker sitting in the driver's seat of her car as they responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. on the 6100 block of Royalton Drive. The location is about two blocks from the intersection of Preston Road and Royal Lane.

She was taken to a local hospital by first responders, where she died from her injuries, according to police.

Neighbors told WFAA the woman was driving home when the shooting happened.

The suspects are still at large, police said, and they are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers anytime at 214-373-8477.