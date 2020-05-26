Woman dies in Dallas shooting

A woman died at an area hospital after being shot Monday night in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive, Dallas police said.

The woman, 59, was taken from the scene to the hospital by first responders. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The suspects are still at large, police said.

