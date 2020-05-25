24-year-old taken into custody after 1 killed outside Uptown nightclub, Dallas police say

He had been escorted out of the club multiple times before the shooting occurred, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday outside One Sette, a nightclub in Uptown Dallas, police said.

Police allege Franklin Moore, 24, shot Tommie Richard Rodgers shortly before 1:30 a.m. outside the club on the 2500 block of Boll Street.

The shooting happened after Moore was escorted out several times, police said.

Moore had initially been taken out after he was "involved in a disturbance with several patrons" inside, according to police. He allegedly grabbed a handgun from inside his party bus before returning inside.

He then was brought outside again, at which point police say he got into a physical fight with Rodgers and shot at him multiple times.

Rodgers was hit in the chest by one bullet. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Moore allegedly fled the scene before he turned himself in to the Euless Police Department. He has since been booked into the Dallas County jail on a murder charge, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.