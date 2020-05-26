22-year-old Garland woman killed in crash near Cresson, authorities say

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old Garland woman was killed in a car crash Monday north of Cresson, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

State troopers responded to the crash shortly after 12:15 p.m. on State Highway 171.

According to their investigation, Meagan Lee was killed after she was ejected from her car in the crash with a semi truck and trailer.

She had been headed south on the highway in a Kia Sorento when the car lost traction on a road wet from rain and began to skid, going across the center line and into the path of the semi. The Kia spun out, and Lee was ejected from the car, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the semi truck, 60-year-old Billy Jones of Chico, was not hurt in the crash.