Dallas police, FBI make 20 arrests after 18-month investigation into organized crime ring

Dallas police say they partnered with the FBI in an investigation of a organized crime ring that resulted in 20 arrests Wednesday.

Police say three men remain at large: Demarcus Johnson, Jeyson Brown, and Romon Mitchell.

The investigation, which stretched over a year and a half, tied all of the suspects to a number of crimes across Dallas-Fort Worth, including burglary, aggravated robbery and ATM theft.

"A lot of hours were spent in the planning and execution of this joint operation which yielded great results,” said interim Chief of Dallas Police Lonzo Anderson, in a release.

The Texas Department of Safety assisted Dallas police and the FBI with the arrests on Wednesday.

"As a result of this investigation, a Dallas County Grand Jury has returned indictments against 28 defendants for the offense of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity,” said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, in a statement.

All 20 arrested face charges of engaging organized crime. The punishment, if convicted, can range from 5 to 99 years or life in prison, officials said.

Most of those arrested will be arraigned in Dallas County, but a few will be arraigned in the Northern District of Texas, police officials said.