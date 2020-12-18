Judge reverses previous ruling, says Botham Jean's family can file amended lawsuit against City of Dallas

Judge Barbara Lynn said in her ruling that the family of Botham Jean could move forward with a civil rights lawsuit against the City once they file an amended suit

A district court judge reversed a previous decision to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the City of Dallas over the death of Botham Jean.

"This important decision will allow the family of Botham Jean an opportunity to once again try and hold the City of Dallas accountable for its failures in training officers on appropriate use of force," said Lee Merritt, who is an attorney for the family.

Lynn is the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Botham Jean was killed in his apartment by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who said she mistakenly thought it was her apartment and he was an intruder. Guyger was off duty at the time of the shooting, which occurred in Sept. 2018.