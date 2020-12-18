'It looked like a killing field': Families of 3 victims speak out after indictment of suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir

Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir was indicted in the deaths of three more women this month. That makes 17 victims police say they can tie to him.

Joyce Abramowitz, Margaret White and Dorris Wasserman were enjoying life at their senior living home until police say their paths crossed with Billy Chemirmir.

"Basically he showed up every other weekend, murdered somebody and shopped for jewelry,” said Joyce Abramowitz's son Paul Abramowitz.

The accused serial killer was indicted this month in the deaths of the three women. That makes 17 victims he's accused of killing since 2016. Most of the victims lived in senior living facilities. Police say Chemirmir smothered his victims with a pillow and stole their jewelry.

"Sociopaths exist in this world. We count on people who run these facilities to protect them and they failed,” said Abramowitz.

Police say the three latest victims were killed at the Tradition-Prestonwood senior living center between July 2016 through December 2017.

In all, eight victims died there.

Attorney Trey Crawford represents the families.

"I mean, he was all over the facility for an extended period of time,” said Crawford.

The victims' families blame Chemirmir, but they also blame the facility.

“When you went in you felt comfortable but it was a façade,” said Paul Wright, White’s friend.

The Tradition-Prestonwood issued a statement saying it relied on police and the medical examiner’s office which initially ruled the women died of "natural causes." Here is their full statement:

The deaths by an alleged serial killer in peoples’ homes and at multiple senior living communities in the DFW Metroplex is a true tragedy.

The Tradition-Prestonwood regards all our residents as family.

The Tradition-Prestonwood relied on the investigations of the Dallas police, its detectives, and other reputable, established governmental entities, including the Dallas County Medical Examiner, the Collin County Medical Examiner, and more. Any death was investigated by Dallas police and the Dallas County Medical Examiner and ruled as attributed to natural causes. Additionally, there were two autopsies which also confirmed death by natural causes.

Those rulings stood for more than 27 months.

The Tradition-Prestonwood has cooperated with all the authorities and will continue to do so.The allegations that staff withheld any information are absolutely false.

“Your patients are dying, your residents are dying and you are sticking your head in the sand,” Abramowitz said.

Chemirmir's lawyer Phillip Hayes says all the evidence against his client is circumstantial. "It seems like they want to make him out to be a horrible serial killer so they are pinning all these deaths on him,” Hayes said.

But police and families say he tried to pawn his victims’ jewelry after their deaths, and they can prove it and believe they will find more victims.