Woman faces murder charge in deadly shooting in South Dallas, police say

Police said Erica Polk, 37, returned to the shooting scene after the victim was pronounced dead.

A woman faces a murder charge after shooting and killing a man in South Dallas, police say.

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Hamilton Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found 65-year-old Ernest Berry with a gunshot wound, police officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Berry dead at the scene.

Police said they arrested 37-year-old Erica Polk after she returned to the scene. She was taken to the Dallas County jail where she was booked on a murder charge, police said.

A Dallas County judge will set her bond.